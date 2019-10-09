Weather forecast improves, utility tells customers

There will be no planned power outage in Taft and western Kern County.

PG&E notified customers just before 6 p.m.

"Forecasted weather conditions have improved and we are not planning to turn off power for public safety reasons," read the text message many customers received.

The notice came after 30 hours of warnings and preparations by local residents, schools and government agencies that power could be cut sometime Thursday for up to 48 hours.

PG&E was planning to open a customer service center in Taft with charging stations for communications devices, bottled water and other items.

The first advisory that power to 42,000 western Kern County residents came just after noon on Tuesday.