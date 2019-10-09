Water service may be temporarily shut off for Industrial customers.

October 9, 2019

RE: PG&E Outage

Residential Water Users:

Along with many of you, West Kern Water District received notification of a potential power outage in our area which could limit the water service to our customers. We have contacted our Industrial customers informing them that should the outage occur, their water service will be temporarily shut off.

Residential and fire demands are the District’s first priority and we are asking you to limit your water use to indoor requirements at this time. To reduce unnecessary demand and maintain water storage supplies please shut off your automatic irrigation systems until further notice.

If the PG&E outage does occur the District’s office will remain open and we will be here to address any of your concerns. As information becomes available we will post on the District’s website and on social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter).

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work on maintaining your water service.