Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging will be available at the Rec

While no official decision has been made about cutting power to western Kern County, PG&E has told the City of Taft that it will be opening a Community Resource Center here on Thursday.

PG&E emailed City Manager Craig Jones late Wednesday morning to confirm the center will open in the large parking lot at the West Side Recreation and Park District.

The parking lot has been cleared and blocked off to allow PG&E to use it.

The center will be open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available

The Taft center is being opened in conjunction with the Kern County Office of Emergency Services.

It will be one of two open in Kern County. The other is at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. in Bakersfield.

More than 40,000 PG&E customers in the area have have been warned twice that their power may be cut off on Thursday in anticipation and high winds and a very high fire danger.

Virtually the entire Westside could be affected.

If the power is cut, it could be 24 to 48 hours or longer before it is restored.

In other preparations, the West Kern Water District is advising its industrial water users that their service could be interrupted to ensure there is adequate water or residential users and the fire system.

"We have contacted our industrial customers informing them that should the outage occur, their water service will be temporarily shut off. Residential and fire demands are the District’s first priority and we are asking you to limit your water use to indoor requirements at this time. To reduce unnecessary demand and maintain water storage supplies please shut off your automatic irrigation systems until further notice." the WKWD said in an email to customers.

General Manager Greg Hammett said he thinks the District should make it through any outage unless it becomes extremely long. the main pumps used to transport water are natural gas powered..

"I think we're going to get through this OK," he said.

Omni health care's Taft Clinic will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of the outage and all patients are being encouraged to use the clinic at 227 E. Front Street in Buttonwillow.