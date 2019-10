Parole violation, trespassing arrests

7:37 Violation of Parole/Probation

Occurred at Eighth St/Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:22 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Calvin St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

12:43 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at First St/Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:02 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:17 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Naylor Ave. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

3:38 Trespassing

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

4:46 False Alarms

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: False Alarm.

5:37 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Second St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:46 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:20 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. .Disposition: No Action Taken.

6:53 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Church St. Disposition: Completed.

7:18 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

7:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:04 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

8:05 Assist other Departments

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:44 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:04 Pedestrian Check 1910060028

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:16 Trespassing

Occurred at Fourth St/Woodrow St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:43 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Oak St, Taft. .Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:01 Misc - Patrol Check 1910070001

Occurred on Calvin St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:33 Public Intoxication

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:22 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:09 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

4:11 Disturbing the Peace 1910070005

Occurred on Fifth St. Disposition: Completed.