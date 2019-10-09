Planning underway in case electricity is cut Thursday, PG&E says

An decision should be made by mid afternoon Wednesday on whether or not power will be cut in much of western Kern County.

PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen said the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), which could affect more than 40,000 Kern County residents and nearly 800,000 customers in portions of 34 counties central and northern California counties, would go into effect here on Thursday if weather conditions warrant it.

Outages started just after midnight Wednesday in northern California.

Allen told the Driller just before 9 a.m. that the decision would be made "in the next four to five hours."

In the meantime, planning is already underway in case the power is cut.

A PG&E emergency customer service center is going to set up in the parking lot at the West Side Recreation and Park District that would go into effect in the event of an outage.

The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities.