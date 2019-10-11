Friday is the big night for Mount Shasta High School, when the Bears will take on Williams under the lights for Homecoming with games starting at 5:30 p.m.

Between the JV and Varsity games, the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen will be announced.

Royalty candidates include, (left to right) sophomores Ian Alcantar and Taylor Beggs; juniors Gaspar Rodriguez and Salle Foustine; seniors Holden VanLaken and Iris Lovrak, Ross Winters and Tate Harkness, Caleb Santi and Darian DeBortoli and Ian Anderson and Carter Chase; juniors Ross Winters and Katie Zanni; and freshman Adrian Ackerman-Mero and Evee Carpenter.