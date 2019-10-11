Cal Fire, Kern firefighters team up

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a brush fire that broke out on the Kern-San Luis Obispo County line Friday afternoon.

The Antelope fire was reported about 2 p.m. on Highway 46 near the Antelope Road about two miles south of the junction with Highway 41.

Ground crews from Kern County and San Luis Obispo County were able to stop the spread of the fire at 12 acres with the aid of air tankers dropping fire retardant, Cal Fire-San Luis Obispo said.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle fire sparked a 30-acre fire on Highway 41 west of Cholame, Calfire reported.