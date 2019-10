Assault with a deadly weapon arrest

9:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:30 Suspicious Person mpleted.

9:36 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Tyler St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:49 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:52 Animal Control

Occurred on Rails To Trails. Disposition: Unable to Locate.



10:04 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Sunset Ln. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unable to Locate.



10:25 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:33 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity Disposition: Outside Assist.



11:01 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred at Fifth St/Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.



11:34 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Jo's Restaurant, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:38 Theft under $50

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:57 Scavenger

Occurred at Sixth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:21 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:45 Civil Matter Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: No Action Taken.

1:43 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

3:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Terrace Dr, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:51 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:18 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

5:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:46 False Alarms

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:52 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:26 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

23:04 Assist other Departments

Occurred on N. Lincoln St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:05 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:13 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:57 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Checks Ok.