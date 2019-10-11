Board approves 3.26 percent raise

Taft College employees are going to get a a cost-of living increase after the West Kern Community College District approved the second reading of a collective bargaining unit.

The faculty and classified bargaining units as well as management and confidential employees will get a 3.26 percent COLA retroactive to July 1 after the Board of Trustees' approval at Wednesday night's meeting.

Both the Taft College Faculty Association which represents college professors and the California School Employees, reached agreements with the District for the raises.

In other business, the Board approved the hiring of Chris Ruiz for sports information and webmaster services to the TC athletic department. Ruiz' contract runs through May 31 2020 at $500 per month for a total of $5,000.

The contract started Aug. 1