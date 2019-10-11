McCarthy to meet with Attorney General to discuss the prison's future

The federal government has suspended moves to close the Taft Correctional Institution and Congressman Kevin McCarthy is going to meet with Attorney General William S Barr, he announced late Friday.

“I appreciate the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to temporarily suspend activities related to the Bureau of Prisons’ rash decision to deactivate the Taft Correctional Institution," McCarthy said in a written statement. "I am looking forward to meeting with the Attorney General next week to discuss why this deactivation action was taken in the first place.”

The Bureau of Prisons announced on Oct. 1 that it planned to close the prison facility, which employs 340 people, on Jan. 31, 2020.

McCarthy earlier protested the surprise decision, and asked for the BOP to stop the process and explain its reasoning.

