The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting its next monthly guided nature walk on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from noon until 2 p.m. Jennifer Silveira will lead the free two hour walk to help participants identify trees and shrubs and enjoy the fall colors. Meet at upper Greenhorn Park in Yreka and wear sturdy shoes for the moderate hike. We will meet rain or shine.

Enjoy a half day excursion looking for truffles during the Mushrooms in the Mountains hike on Nov. 16. Meet at the Yreka Fish and Wildlife Office (1829 S. Oregon St. Yreka) at 10 a.m.

For more information, call (530) 842-5763 or visit: www.fws.gov/yreka