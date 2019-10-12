The Yreka Masonic Lodge Brothers will again be cooking up a complete, all-you-can-eat breakfast upstairs in the Masonic Lodge kitchen, which is open to the public from 8 a.m. until noon, on Sunday Oct. 20.

The Yreka Masonic Lodge Brothers will again be cooking up a complete, all-you-can-eat breakfast upstairs in the Masonic Lodge kitchen, which is open to the public from 8 a.m. until noon, on Sunday Oct. 20. The menu features everyone's favorites: biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage and bacon, waffles, French toast, hash browns, coffee and orange juice along with plenty of fresh fruit for only $10 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds this month will come back to the Masonic Lodge Association maintenance fund via the Siskiyou Chapter of the Northern California Masonic Widows Sons.

The Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association, an international organization of Master Masons, prides itself on its charitable duties and strong belief in faith, hope and charity. “The organization supports local Masonic lodges by providing a positive outlet for riding with our like minded Masonic Brothers,” said Masonic Lodge representative Mark Dean. The lodge is located upstairs on the corner of Miner and Third Street in Yreka. An elevator is available.