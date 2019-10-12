Franc D’Ambrosio is one of those performers and the proof will be at the Yreka Community Theater, when he sings “Songs of Broadway.” He is best known as “The Phantom” in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Tony award winning musical, “Phantom of the Opera.” This is a role he performed for five years in the San Francisco production.

For its 2019 fall concert, the Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts celebrates the return of Franc D’Ambrosio with his show “Broadway” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Yreka Community Theater. The performance will be followed by a reception at the theater.

Some performers are meant to be on stage. They may be incandescent on the screen or inspirational in a studio, but it is on stage, in relationship with a live audience, where they shine, the Red Scarf Society said in a recent press release.

Franc D’Ambrosio is one of those performers and the proof will be at the Yreka Community Theater, when he sings “Songs of Broadway.” He is best known as “The Phantom” in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Tony award winning musical, “Phantom of the Opera.” This is a role he performed for five years in the San Francisco production.

Recognized for his vibrant voice and legato singing, D’Ambrosio also played the opera singing grandson in Godfather III and sang the Academy Award winning theme song, “Speak Softly Love” – both in the film and on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the release states.

D’Ambrosio is described as a physical performer whose body language changes easily to suit the song is singing. Handsome and engaging, D’Ambrosio’s patter leading in and out of each song and sequence demonstrate an utterly natural and relaxed performer who knows his material and is delighted to share it, the Red Scarf Society said. He guides the audience through the different sections of the show with ease and aplomb.

D’Ambrosio’s resume includes an Academy Award nominated film, an Emmy Award nominated television show, four time Tony nominated Broadway show, Two Grammy considerations, and a National Theatre Award nomination. He is also a frequent guest artist with many major American orchestras and symphonies.

D’Ambrosio is also involved in teaching his craft to young artists. In addition to spending summers in Italy, lecturing for the University Of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory Of Music (at their famed Opera Theatre and Music Festival of Lucca, Italy) he also works with the Cherubini Music Conservatory in Florence Italy and American University in Washington DC.

Tickets for the Oct. 19 show are $20 for adults, $25 at the door and $5 for students. They’re available at Yreka Chamber of Commerce, Nature’s Kitchen, Liberty Arts, Snow Creek Studios in Mt. Shasta and Mechanics Bank in Etna and Fort Jones. For more information go to redscarfsociety.net.

Program sponsors are June Girdner (in memory of Daniel Girdner) and Norma Geyer. Season sponsors include Pacific Power Foundation, US Bank Foundation, Mechanics Bank, Best Western Miner’s Inn, Nancy Bacon in memory of Cathy Bacon, David Bacon in memory of Cathy Bacon, Martha Tickle (in memory of Ron Tickle).