Organizer Christopher Munday said he was pleased with the turnout for the first ever Mount Shasta Comic and Sci-Fi Expo. He and his crew were all smiles at their own table, which had t-shirts and art prints by Kenny Aitken and Walen Wong for sale.

The Mount Shasta Comic & Sci-Fi expo over the weekend attracted more than 300 attendees, all looking to hobnob with their favorite comic artists, actors, special effects artists and local collectors. There were even some dedicated cosplayers present.

Several notable comic artists, actors and writers – all of whom have worked with Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and more – were on hand to autograph prints, sell their wares and take photos with fans. The NorCal game truck was also parked out front, which featured a variety of video games for participants to test out their skills.

Some recognizable faces, including Jay Underwood, who starred in the 1986 movie “The Boy Who Could Fly” alongside Bonnie Bedelia and Fred Savage, were on hand and took photos with fans.

Mount Shasta artist Dustin Bonivert displayed his artwork. Bonivert has had his work displayed in Aleksander Balos’ Forgery Shows. This was the first ever “con” he has been a part of, and he had original prints for sale at his table.

Other artists included Ethen Beavers, who has worked in animation, and illustrates for a wide variety of comic book series. Originally from Grants Pass, Oregon, he currently lives in California.

Starting as an independent artist, Beavers was contacted by a representative from DC Comics after his work was shown to them by a mutual friend, he said. He then received his sole animation credit for “Justice League Unlimited.”

Beavers’ illustration work has also been featured in the comic book series for “Samurai Jack,” and “Ben 10,” among others.

Artist and illustrator Chris Marrinan lives in central California, and he has illustrated for the “Wonderwoman,” “Superman,” “Batman,” and “Spiderman” comic series. He previously participated in the Sundial Bridge Comic Con in Redding, the Stockton and Sacramento Cons, and other local conventions.

Marrinan said he was glad to visit the Mount Shasta event, and “wanted to see the mountain.”

Kenny Aitken, an artist and writer from Shasta Lake, said this was his third time in Mount Shasta. He also participated in the Sundial Bridge Comic Con in Redding, and has gone to some cons in the Bay Area. He is currently working on writing and illustrating his own work, “Apex – Cybernetic Samurai Owl.”

Aitken said his life as an artist developed after he suffered an injury in his previous job driving a beer distribution truck. The recovery period allowed him time to focus on his art and it “snowballed into this career,” he said. He has done artwork for Garrett Gunn’s “Franklin and Ghost” graphic novels, and is a commissioned artist. He is hoping to soon finish his own novel that he has been working on for “too long.”

Memorabilia collector Mike Rodriguez of Mount Shasta had a booth filled with his sports collectibles, mostly San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers items. He began collecting in college and kept it up, due to it being a “fun hobby,” and has been working on passing it down to his grandchildren, he said.

Rodriguez, who recently retired from his role as administrator at the Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir recreation and parks districts, has been donating items over the years for local fundraisers.

After cleaning out his office, where he kept the majority of his collectible items, Rodriguez said he doesn’t have room to move them home and decided to sell what he can.

Couch Critics Movie and Games owner James Cannon also had a table, which was completely covered with action figures, toys, fun mementos, film memorabilia and of course, comics.

After the event, Munday posted on the Mt. Shasta Comic & Sci-Fi Expo Facebook page that “there will be a year two. Hopefully with more activities and much bigger.”