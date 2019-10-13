Man wanted for killing woman in New York found at BVARA

Taft Police arrested a fugitive murder suspect from New York Friday night.

The suspect, Luis Rondon, 48, was taken into custody at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area where he was attending a renaissance festival, police said.

He was arrested without incident about 6:45 p.m by Taft Police, Kern County Sheriff's deputies and park rangers. He is being held on a no-bail warrant in Kern County Jail pending extradition.

Rondon is wanted in the Oct. 9 death of 32-year-old Deborah A. Waldinger of New Windsor, N.Y., a community of about 27,000 on the Hudson river north of New York City.

Waldinger's body was found in an apartment and the Orange County Coroner determined her death was from blunt force trauma, according to news reports.

Rondon was a "known acquaintance" of the victim, police told the New Windsor Times Herald Sunday afternoon.

Taft Police were contacted by New Windsor detectives Thursday, the day after the murder, with information that the suspect may be in the area. Police developed information that he was in a rental car at the BVARA.