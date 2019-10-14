Over the past year, Yreka Elks Lodge donated more than $25,000 to local charitable causes, such as youth sports, scholarships, veteran organizations, law enforcement organizations, and drug awareness.

The Yreka Elks Lodge #1980 recently obtained a $2,000 grant for SNIP (Siskiyou Spray-Neuter Incentive Program) and Pets and Crisis Services (PACS).

SNIP is known in the community for their low cost spray and neuter program, rehoming and foster care, low cost micro chipping, and temporary safe haven in emergency, such as evacuations, death of owner and abandon, according to a press release from the Elks. Recently, SNIP partnered with Siskiyou Domestic Violence & Crisis Center to form PACS. This project will soon be fully operational for housing pets of domestic victims for free, providing their owners peace of mind while they are getting the assistance they need. The Elks’ grant will be used to purchase a heating and cooling unit and pay for part of the flooring for the new PACS building.

SNIP is located in the old Ellis Brooks Motor Company building on Main Street in Yreka.

Those interested in making a donations to SNIP and PACS can visit them on www.siskiyousnip.org, email them at Siskiyousnip@gmail.com, call Alisa Fraser at (541) 531-1086 or stop by.

Over the past year, Yreka Elks Lodge donated more than $25,000 to local charitable causes, such as youth sports, scholarships, veteran organizations, law enforcement organizations, and drug awareness. Those interested in joining a volunteer fraternal organization that does a lot of local charitable fundraising are encouraged to contact them at (530) 842-1980.