Green described Drax as a “mellow, sweet dog” who’s highly effective when given a command. Although Drax already knows his role as an officer, Green is in the process of learning how to be a K9 handler.

Weed Police Department Corporal Tim Green and K9 officer Drax are getting used to one another after recently being assigned as partners.

The three and a half year-old German Shepard and Belgian Malinois mix has been with WPD for about two years, said Green. They were assigned to one another on Aug. 1.

“He’s the smartest dog I’ve ever been around,” Green said of Drax. “I have to give a lot of credit to his previous handler, who did an excellent job with him.”

Green described Drax as a “mellow, sweet dog” who’s highly effective when given a command. Although Drax already knows his role as an officer, Green is in the process of learning how to be a K9 handler.

In March, they’ll both attend a five week training course so Green can become officially certified as a K9 handler. Until then, the two are spending time bonding as Green slowly learns necessary commands and sees what skills Drax already has.

During a fundraiser on Saturday during Weed Rotary Club’s Octoberfest at Charlie Byrd Park, nearly $2,000 was raised via a silent auction and food sales, said Green. These funds will go toward Drax’s needs, including food, medical, ongoing training expenses and other necessary equipment.

Drax has his own Facebook page so the public can follow him on social media. Keep up to date with his adventures at www.facebook.com/k9drax/