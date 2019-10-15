According to Oliver, the project is the result of a Humanities For All grant from Cal-Humanities and a local impact grant from the California Arts Council. Both grants were specifically for community-based projects.

The cast of “Voices of the Golden Ghosts” – a look at African Americans who were working in Siskiyou County goldmines during the California Gold Rush in the mid-1800s – is getting ready for an upcoming performance in Dunsmuir this month. There will be two shows at POPs Performing Arts Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 20.

At a rehearsal meeting last week, some of the cast members met in Dunsmuir with filmmaker/director Mark Oliver to go over lines and stage notes.

This will be the second public presentation of “Voices;” the first was last April at Shasta College in Redding.

Oliver said he co-wrote the grants with Patricia Lord, who is currently the Siskiyou Arts Council director, and former executive director of Shasta Historical Society. Patrick Brunmeier, a Heritage Resource Specialist/Anthropologist, did a lot of the field research for the project, Oliver added.

Oliver, who teaches art at Shasta College, networked with faculty members to assemble a cast of local actors to work together on the project to portraying a dramatic interpretation of the role of black people in the story of early Siskiyou County.

The multigenerational cast ranges in age from 16 to 72 years old. It includes the Bennett family of Redding: Nadine Bennett and her two daughters, Shante and Nickii Imam of the Islamic Center of Redding; Abu Bakar Salahddin and his 16 year old daughter Nadine Miller; Miriam Kolmogo from Burkina Faso, Africa, who works at Shasta College; and Jazmin James, a high school student from Redding. Other cast members include Dunsmuir’s Victor Martin, John Lionheart of McCloud, and Donald Kelley and Eddie McAllister – both of Redding.

Lionheart, age 70, recalls having done community theatre in both Sonoma and Marin counties. He moved to Siskiyou County in November 2018 and is a licensed builder since 1988 who specializes in Fine Treehouse Building.

Currently an art student at Shasta College, Lionheart said he was invited to be a part of the “Voices of the Golden Ghosts” project by Oliver, who’s his art teacher. In the production, Lionheart will be portraying a racist Georgian minister named Clifford, who joined the Gold Rush.

Retiree Donald Kelley of Redding is a retired military Marine Corp veteran, and a recent graduate of Shasta College at age 62. Kelley said that Gary Lewis, the previous president of Shasta College, referred him to Oliver in December, 2018. Kelley plays the role of the only black gold miner among a crew of 10 miners in the historical reenactment.

Eddie McAllister of Redding is an active community organizer. Retired from Shasta County Health & Human Services, McAllister is a scene narrator and logistics coordinator for the “Voices” production, coordinating locations, transportation, and scheduling.

Well-known Dunsmuir saxophone artist Victor Martin portrays a free black man and performs a monologue as the “first saxophonist in the Gold Rush.”

Oliver and the cast members are enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing the production to Siskiyou County to tell this untold chapter in the story of the area’s multi-ethnic history. The program promises to bring something of interest to anyone interested in theatre, local history, early California pioneer days, black heritage, civil rights, community projects, or local arts.

“Voices of the Golden Ghosts” will be performed at POPs on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, call (530) 859-3316.