Leon L. Watson, 85, of Ridgecrest, CA passed away on October,6, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1934 in Sheridan WY.

Leon Watson's tireless devotion to and love for his family were unmatched and all that knew him will miss his sunny bright smile and sweet disposition.

Leon is survived by his son Ronald L. Watson of Weldon, CA; son Donald J. Watson of Lompoc, CA; six grandchildren: Christene R. Watson of Weldon, CA; Michelle L. Brown of Mineola, TX, Matthew J. Mosher of Plano TX, Morgan D. Jones of Bakersfield, CA, Joshua J. Hill and Christopher A. Neel of Lompoc, CA ; nine great-grandchildren: Chelsea M. Brown and Isaiah J.J. Brown of Mineola, TX , Jasmine E. Bellino and Matthew J. Bellino of Weldon, CA, Zander C. Mosher, Paxton J. Mosher and Knox R. Mosher of Plano, TX, Joshua J. Munoz-Hill and Grace E. Neel of Lompoc, CA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patsy D. Watson and sisters Sally Coberly and Pat McCall.

A family/private viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, from 5-8:00pm at Holland & Lyons Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on October 19 at 2:00pm at Desert Memorial Park.