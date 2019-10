Hit and run investigation, trespassing arrests



06:27 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:30 Civil Matter

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:05 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:33 Animal Control

Occurred at Church St/Keene Ln. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:41 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:14 Assist other Departments

Occurred on A St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:38 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:30 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft Community Garden on Ninth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:31 Trespassing

Occurred at Personal Style on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:07 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Tenth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:25 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:06 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Ninth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:23 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:01 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:47 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:04 Trespassing

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:13 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Washington Av. Disposition: Completed.

10:34 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:58 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:25 Public Intoxication

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:29 False Alarms

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

1156 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

12:47 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Olive St/Union St. Disposition: Outside Assist.