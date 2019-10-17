King and queen will be crowned at halftime of football game

Taft Union High School is making some changes its activities for the culmination of Homecoming Week.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday night's Taft Union High football game.

The king candidates are Coletin Hamblin, Noah Popejoy, Corbin Yaws, Derek Amorteguy and Jeb Burke.

The queen candidates are Reagan Hamilton, Shelby Lee, Hallie Terrazas, Morgan Pulido and Sierra Kozloski.

But there's a lot more, including the traditional competition between classes for homecoming floats and skydivers before the start of the Taft-Cesar Chavez football game.

That means the ceremonies will start at about 8:20 p.m., based on how the football game is taking.

here is the schedule for Friday's festivities, including the football games and homecoming activities:

5:30 P.M. - JV Game will end (approximately)

5:40 P.M. - Homecoming Float Show

6:00 P.M. - Cheer Performance

6:10 P.M. - Band Performance

6:40 P.M. - Football team walk in & warm up

7:20 P.M. - Captains meet & Coin Toss

7:20 P.M. - Skydivers

7:25 P.M. - National Anthem

7:30 P.M. - Varsity Game Kick off

8:20 P.M. - Halftime begins (approximately)

8:20 P.M. - Homecoming Court Presentations

8:50 P.M. - Second Half Kickoff







