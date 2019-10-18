Dronesmuir, a blend of the words Dunsmuir and Drone, will be the second series of music concerts presented and produced by Silent Records. Silent Records is America’s premier ambient record label.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, The Wheelhouse in Dunsmuir will be presenting “Dronesmuir II.”

Dronesmuir, a blend of the words Dunsmuir and Drone, will be the second series of music concerts presented and produced by Silent Records. Silent Records is America’s premier ambient record label.

There will be three drone artists performing, including Jack Hertz of San Francisco, Stuart McLeod of Portland, and Mark Schlipper of Seattle. Hertz uses small hand percussion and acoustic instruments processed via synthesizer to create his sound. Mcleod uses a mix of hydrophone, brainwaves, waterphone and digital processing. Shlipper, guitar and effects. All sound is by China Cat Sound.

On Oct. 18, Jack Hertz will be speaking with music students at College of the Siskiyous at Noon.

During the performance, The Wheelhouse will be offering food and beverages for purchase, and Silent Records will have a merchandise table stocked with releases by artists and rarities from the vault. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m., with a $5 suggested donation. The Wheelhouse is located at 5841 Sacramento Ave., Dunsmuir.