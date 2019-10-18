Most have their power back, and everyone should have power restored by about 3:30 p.m., PG&E says

A little over a week after Taft was warned that it might lose electricity in a planned public safety outage, much of the community lost power in an unscheduled blackout at lunchtime Friday.

The lights went out at 12:01 p.m. for nearly 3,000 residential and business customers, affecting homes, schools and businesses.

No reason for the power outage was immediately available from PG&E.

In all 2,983 customers were affected, PG&E said.

The outage covered a wide area of town, from residential neighborhood along Williams Way through most of downtown, parts of South Taft and nearly all of the Taft Heights area.

The vast majority of customers affected had their power back by 1 p.m., and PG&E's website said only 22 customers were without power at 1:07 p.m.

All power should be restored by 3:30p.m.

