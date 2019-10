Domestic violence arrest, traffic accident investigation

10:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:15 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Lucard St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate



12:29 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:12 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:42 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft.Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:39 Welfare Check - Misc

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:54 Animal Control

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

35:02 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:42 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:05 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:11 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:29 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:50 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Jo's Restaurant on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Trespassing

Occurred at Fourth St/Warren St. Disposition: Completed.

8:26 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:50 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:05 - Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:42 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:57 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:13 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Fillmore St. Disposition: Outside Assist.