Skydivers, floats also highlight celebration

Coletin Hamblin and Morgan Pulido were named Homecoming King and Queen Friday night at halftime of the Taft Union High-Cesar Chavez football game.The homecoming court also included king nominees Corbin Yaws, Noah Popejoy, Derek Amorteguy, and Jeb Burke and queen nominees Reagan Hamilton, Shelby Lee, Hallie Terrazas and Sierra Kozloski.

About an hour earlier, just before kickoff, four skydivers landed at Martin Memorial Stadium.

Friday's events capped a week of homecoming activities that also included the annual float competition between classes held earlier in the evening.

This year the freshman class had the winning float with the senior class in second followed by the juniors and sophomores.