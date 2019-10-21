Unity Thrift Animal Rescue and Simi Valley Spay and Neuter sponsored low-cost clnic

More than 30 dogs and cats won't be reproducing and adding to the problem of stray and unwanted animals in the Taft area after a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Taft on Saturday.

Unity Thrift Animal Rescue and Simi Valley Spay and Neuter Clinic sponsored the clinic.

Unity Thrift's monthly yard sales helped raise about $1,000 to bring the mobile clinic to Taft and subsidized the cost, allowing residents to get their pets spayed or neutered for only $10 each.

Clinic workers estimated they would be doing about 35 animals.

Saturday's clinic is the latest of several held here through Unity Thrift's efforts and its part of a long-term effort to get the pet population growth under control to the point where a no-kill shelter becomes feasible.

In addition to funding the clinic, Unity Thrift volunteers also helped transport pets to be spayed or neutered for owners who had no transportation.