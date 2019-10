Domestic violence and warrant arrests, plus forgery and a traffic accident

6:42 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:04 Animal Control

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

10:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Woodrow St, Taft.Disposition: Completed.

10:07 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Montview Av/Pico St, South Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:11 Forgery - Documents

Occurred on Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:18 Animal Control

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

10:19 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:28 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:08 False Alarms

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: False Alarm.

12:33 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St/Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:44 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:54 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:58 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Terrace Dr, Taft. : Completed.

1:22 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Hillard St/A St. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:44 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Lucard St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:03 Animal Control 1910180024

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:42 Animal Control

Occurred on Bell Av. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

5:21 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity on Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:52 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity on Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:17 False Alarms

Occurred on Church St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:24 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:02 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Report Taken.

8:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:48 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at San Emidio St/Fourth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft.Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:12 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Franklin Av/Cypress Ln. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:14 False Alarms

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: False Alarm.

5:55 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Monroe St. Disposition: Outside Assist.