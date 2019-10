Public intoxication, assault, threats

5:55 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Monroe St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:25 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:59 Threatened Offense

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

9:44 False Alarms

Occurred at Ten Percent Firearms on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:16 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

12:40 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St/Airport Rd, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:29 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on S. Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:54 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:03 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:10 Threatened Offense

Occurred on S. Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed.

5:18 Animal Control

Occurred at Pilgrim Av/Tenth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:51 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:35 False Alarms

Occurred at Pioneer Mercantile on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.

6:42 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:55 Suspicious

Occurred at Kmart on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:14 Theft under $50

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:36 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:45 Found Property Report

Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. Disposition: Completed.

9:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft.Disposition: Completed.

9:41 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed.

10:11 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:15 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:39 Found Property Report

Occurred on Supply Rw. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

11:32 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:04 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:41 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at A St Park, A St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:51 Animal Control

Occurred at Kern St/Eighth St. Disposition: Completed.

1:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Stokes Ln. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:53 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:39 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at First St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:17 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unfounded.