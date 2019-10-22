Siskiyou County’s focus is on tourism. In January 2019 Siskiyou Revitalization Network created “My Town Itineraries” for every town and city in Siskiyou County. This “first-person narrative” is for visitors and offers places to visit, town events, locations and helpful links for more information.

Siskiyou Revitalization Network (SRN) held its quarterly meeting at the Sisson Museum in Mount Shasta Oct. 7, drawing leaders from all cities in Siskiyou County.

Kory Hayden, a community builder from Etna, gave a presentation along with Mount Shasta Mayor Barbara Wagner, who gave a view from Mount Shasta’s government perspective.

This meeting’s theme highlighted outdoor aspects of tourism. Currently, the Mount Shasta Trail Challenge Passport program is going on through December.

The passports can be obtained at chamber offices and have descriptions of 12 popular hiking trails in south Siskiyou County ranging from easy to difficult. Prizes are awarded to those who complete six or more of these hikes, which include Castle Dome in Castle Crags State Park; Hedge Creek in Dunsmuir; Gray Butte; Gateway; Horse Camp; Spring Hill; PCT Parks Creek and Sisson Callahan in Mt. Shasta; McCloud River Falls and Cabin Creek in McCloud; Bear Creek in Weed and Lake Siskiyou Loop at the Lake Siskiyou Resort.

As Tahoe is getting more crowded, Siskiyou County has less traffic and more affordability. There is fishing, caving, hiking and skiing in the different regions of the county.

TrailToberFest 2020 is going to be a trail connector for people, nature, and cities in Siskiyou County. The event is being planned for Oct. 10, 2020. It will bring visiting trail users and hikers, bicyclists, cross-country skiers, runners and equestrians to Siskiyou County communities.

The event will provide a venue for local businesses. For more information on TrailToberFest 2020 contact Lorinda Forrest Meyer at lorforr@gmail.com or Kathy Morter at kmorter52@gmail.com.