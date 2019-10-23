Lester Jamie Dalton died October 17, 2019, and has gone home to be with the Lord. He was 89. Les was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on December 12, 1929 where he grew up until joining the Navy in 1947.

He was stationed in China Lake where he met his wife, Joyce Douglass. Les and Joyce were married on August 4, 1950 and made their home in Ridgecrest where they raised three children, Debby Poteat, Susan Franklin, David Dalton. Les retired from Naval Weapons Center, Aerosystems Department, Telemetry Systems Branch as a Telemetry/Test Engineer after 37 years of Federal Service. Upon retirement Les and Joyce enjoyed traveling in their camper across the country to visit loved ones. Les is survived by his daughter, Susan Franklin of Ridgecrest, CA, and son-in-law, Gary Poteat, of Rutherfordton, NC. Les is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Church services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church located at Immanuel Baptist Church Sanctuary, 201 W. Graaf. Graveside service will immediately follow at Desert Memorial Park. Reception at 12:00 p.m. at CTK Ministry Center, 130 S. China Lake Blvd., Suites B&C.