Mary Catherine Smith (affectionately known as "Janie"), passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019, in Ridgecrest, CA. Janie was born October 24, 1951, in Trona. She was the sixth of seven children born to Mary and Leon Reeves, long-time Trona residents.

Janie was a 1969 graduate of Trona High School, where she was an honor student. She attended Fresno Community College before getting married and raising a family. She worked in the Trona Plant for several years before being hired at the Trona Railway, where she was well-liked and respected by her colleagues.

Janie had beautiful blue eyes, a lovely smile, and a warm, vibrant personality. She had a sweet and sunny disposition which served her well throughout her entire life.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Smith, daughter, Jacque Logston (Michael), son, Toby McCord (Catherine), step-children Shannon Verboncouer (Scott) and, Denice, Andrew, and Christopher Smith, grandsons Chet Logston, and Tyler and Bryson McCord, Grant and Max Verboncouer, granddaughter, Katelynn Logston. Siblings who survive her are sister, Charlotte Biggs (Alan), and brothers Mike (Bessie), Rodger, and Terry Reeves. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins survive her as well, including Mary Quinton who was like a sister to Janie.

Janie was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray McCord, parents, Leon and Mary Reeves, sister, Linda Carr, brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Carol Reeves, and nephews, Rick and Brian Reeves.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25th from 4 to 5 p.m. for family and 5 to 7 p.m. for the public at Holland-Lyons Mortuary, 216 South Norma Street, Ridgecrest. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Crossroads Community Church, 235 N. China Lake Boulevard, Ridgecrest. Graveside services will immediately follow at Desert Memorial Park, 801 South San Bernardino County Line Road, Ridgecrest.

Potluck style luncheon to follow after the services at the home of Dennis and Janie’s.