At a hearing in the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville last Wednesday, Hangud initially sought to represent himself and repeatedly refused a lawyer before accepting an attorney with the public defender’s office to represent him.

Investigators believe a 20 year old man found dead in a car parked outside the Mount Shasta Police Department last week was murdered in Siskiyou County.

The car belonged to Roseville resident Shankar Hangud, 53, who walked into the MSPD on Monday, Oct. 14 to confess to the murder of four family members, according to MSPD Lieutenant Joe Restine.

It is believed Hangud killed his relatives within the span of a week, on three separate days, according to a press release from the Roseville Police Department, which is heading the investigation.

Martin Jones, his appointed attorney, said that it was too early for him to comment. Hangud’s arraignment will resume this Friday, Oct. 25.

Detectives have interviewed Hangud, but they have not determined a motive, said RPD Captain Josh Simon.

An adult woman and juvenile female are believed to have been killed on Monday, Oct. 7, RPD said. A juvenile male was killed the next day, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The victims were found in Hangud’s apartment in Roseville after the MSPD alerted them to his confession on Oct. 14.

The fourth victim, a 20 year old male believed to be Hangud’s son, was killed on Sunday, Oct. 13 “in a rural part of Siskiyou County.”

On Monday, Oct. 14, Hangud drove to the MSPD with his son’s body in his car, prosecutors said. Hangud confessed to the murders and informed an officer about the presence of his dead son in the passenger seat of his red Mazda 6, which was parked on Lake Street near the police department, Restine said.

After confirming there was, indeed, a dead male in the car, Hangud was detained until RPD investigators could arrive to take custody of the body and the car, which was protected as a crime scene, said Restine.

Autopsies will determine how the four victims died, RPD said. The names of the victims have not been released until the next of kin can be notified.

“We have no information to release on why these killings were spread over this time frame as that’s a part of the ongoing investigation and any details would be presumptive at this point,” the RPD said in a press release.

Tax records showed that Hangud faced an IRS tax lien of $178,000. His only prior interaction with law enforcement in Placer County was for speeding in 2016, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Hangud’s LinkedIn profile shows he is a data specialist and had worked for several companies in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We’re still looking for the public’s assistance in firming up the details of the timeline of these horrific incidents,” the RPD said in its release. “If you’ve seen the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle at any time during the dates of Oct. 4-14, call the Roseville Police Department Investigations Unit at (916) 746-1059.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.