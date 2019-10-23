Gordon, who has been awarded multiple Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards during his nearly 13 years with CHP, was directing traffic at a malfunctioning railroad signal when he was struck by the vehicle moving at a high rate of speed, whose driver, CHP believes, may have been intoxicated.

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Officer and Yreka native David Gordon was in critical but stable condition at UC Davis Medical Center Monday after he was struck by an SUV Saturday in Live Oak. Gordon, who has been awarded multiple Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards during his nearly 13 years with CHP, was directing traffic at a malfunctioning railroad signal when he was struck by the vehicle moving at a high rate of speed, whose driver, CHP believes, may have been intoxicated.

The driver of the SUV, 21 year old Chico State University student Lucas Julian Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and booked into the Sutter County Jail. He has since been released after his $50,000 bail was posted.

The Yuba-Sutter CHP released information on Gordon’s condition Monday afternoon, after receiving details and permission from the officer’s family. According to the information, which was shared on the agency’s Facebook page, Gordon has already undergone a seven-hour surgery which included treating compound breaks in his leg and broken arm and removing his spleen to treat internal bleeding.

He is facing another surgery today for multiple pelvic fractures, a broken jaw, and a broken shoulder blade. “This list is by no means all-inclusive of the extent of his injuries,” the CHP noted, adding, “Officer Gordon is facing a long recovery.”

Gordon graduated from Yreka High School in 1994 and entered the CHP Academy in December of 2006. He started his career in Santa Rosa and transferred to the Yuba-Sutter Area two and a half years later, the CHP shared.

Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Tinna, and has two sons ages 9 and 12. “He has often credited his family for keeping him sane during the hectic and stressful nights working the graveyard shift. Officer Gordon is respected and admired among his peers for his dedication and consistent work ethic,” CHP said.

Gordon’s “hard work in impaired driving detection and arrests” earned him multiple Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards, CHP reported. He was also the Yuba-Sutter Area’s Peace Officer of the Year last year, nominated by his peers.