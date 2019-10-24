(If you don’t want to whip out your German dictionary, the headline reads “A good time at Oktoberfest.”) Even with unpredictable weather, people from the Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir areas turned out and enjoyed the fun.

The sounds of polka were in the air at the Jefferson Center for the Arts’ Oktoberfest on Saturday at the JCA field in Mount Shasta. Attendees were all in good spirits enjoying German inspired local brews and bratwurst. (If you don’t want to whip out your German dictionary, the headline above reads “A good time at Oktoberfest.”)

Even with unpredictable weather, people from the Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir areas turned out and enjoyed the fun.

“Everybody had a great time, and that is what we are trying to do at the center, to bring the community together,” said JCA Executive Director Wendy James.

James, along with countless volunteers and members of the center dressed in their finest German inspired attire. “Since the beginning of procuring the building, this has been such a community venture, and people have come from all over and have volunteered their time, because they just want to make it happen,” James said.

The overall goal of the Oktoberfest event and raffle fundraiser, which totaled about $4,000 in proceeds, is to add to the continual expansion of the center. There are plans in the works to add another stage and create a space to hold more patrons.

“Right now it holds about 60, and we are hoping to hold up to 125,” said James.

Throughout the event, James, along with Ben Lewis, taught participants polka dancing.

There was also a stein-holding competition, where participants were asked to hold a liter of beer as long as they could. Tim Belton, Owner of Spring Hill Nursery and Gardens in Mount Shasta, held out the longest at three minutes, 44 seconds.

Every participant put in $10 to compete, winner take all. Belton took his winnings back to James, and put it in the raffle in order to add to the funding of the center.

Local vendors included Dunsmuir Brewery, who provided different styles of beers and bratwurst. Big Mountain B.B.Q. & Catering of Mount Shasta offered made to order single and double cheeseburgers, tri tip sandwiches, garlic fries, and more. Artist Catherine G. McElroy of Etna had a booth of her fluid art available for purchase.

Polka stylings were provided throughout the event by The Rogue Valley Sauerkrauts German Polka Band, who performed traditional polka hits.

Lewis told participants that James has been working hard to provide a proper celebration for the community. James said she is “thrilled with the way it went, and the community support, sponsors who came through with prizes, and volunteers did a great job.”

She thanked the Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir communities who came out and celebrated. “I find myself incredibly grateful,” added James, who has already started booking artists to do workshops in the coming year. The children’s theater is currently working on its holiday show.

“We are now just putting our foot on the map, and the future remains to be seen,” James said.