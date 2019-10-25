Wouldn’t it be nice to be represented in Sacramento by someone with the knowledge and skills to truly and effectively represent Siskiyou County? Well, in this upcoming election we are lucky to have such a person: Elizabeth Betancourt.

Elizabeth Betancourt has degrees in Resource Management and in Forest and Water Resource Management, so she knows how to deal with the problems we face with our water shed and forest issues. She has almost 20 years experience in water policy and working with the state government.

She has been working with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, protecting water resources and drinking water, and providing a balanced approach to water use, planning and management. Her education and experience offer us someone who has more than just a last name and a senate husband as her recommendation.

Elizabeth Betancourt wants rural communities to have better representation in Sacramento so we are not overrun by large population representatives. She will work for more money for the needs of rural communities, including resources for forests, schools, hospitals and healthcare, businesses, opportunities and jobs, and feels it is important that the state invest in rural California.

Betancourt says, “Policies are created at the state level that recognize the resources we rural counties bring to the state, but they don’t recognize the people that bring them there.” She intends to change that in the State Assembly. She is committed to having better, more effective, representation for rural counties and their needs.

One of her major concerns is the lack of access to good healthcare in rural areas; too many rural hospitals are closing down. She recognizes that our government needs to create increased employment in rural areas, Native American Indian tribal empowerment, safer communities, and better forest management in relation to fire prevention.

She has always resided In rural communities; she and her husband reside in Shasta County where they run a small family business in olive oil. She is committed to improving rural healthcare, increasing rural employment, and protecting our water, forest and land resources.

What an opportunity we have to elect Elizabeth Betancourt, someone who will truly represent Siskiyou County in Sacramento. Vote for Elizabeth Betancourt on November 5.

Helen Barker

Yreka