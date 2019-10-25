Pumpkin Hatch for the kids, exhibits for all and tri-tip and chick barbecue at celebration

Pumpkins and fresh-squeezed apple juice will blend with tri tip, chicken and live music at Saturday’s Boomtown Days barbecue at the West Kern Oil Museum.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and admission is free. Barbecue tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children under 10.

Lauri Robison’s popular pumpkin patch is back along with games for children, hayrides and special displays that make for excellent photo opportunities. Included in the mix is her apple press that produces delicious fresh apple juice.

Miniature antique gas engines will be on display and the Museum’s authentic 100-year-old blacksmith shop will be busy.

Local elementary schools have been shuttling students to the Museum this week to take part in the Harvest Festival activities and pick out a pumpkin to take home. Pumpkins of all sizes will be available for sale.

The Museum also will offer a variety of succulents for sale and all exhibits and displays will be open and, of course, the gift shop will be open.