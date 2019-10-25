Criss’s priorities remain representing his entire district, which stretches the length of eastern Siskiyou County from McCloud to Dorris; prioritizing and funding essential services; standing up for the farming and ranching community; supporting economic growth; and promoting cost efficient preventative programs.

District 1 Siskiyou County Supervisor and current Chairman of the Board Brandon Criss announced last week that he will be running for re-election in March.

Criss, a fourth generation Siskiyou County farmer, was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. He and his wife Kerry raise their children on the ranch he grew up on, according to a press release from his campaign.

“I take this job seriously,” said Criss. We’ve had some accomplishments but most importantly we have work still to do. If we don’t stand up for Siskiyou County, who will?”

Criss has been a volunteer firefighter with the Butte Valley Fire Department since 2005 and in 2006 also became an Emergency Medical Responder volunteering with the Butte Valley Volunteer Ambulance Service.

“Through these experiences Brandon learned the true value of the county’s law enforcement, fire and emergency services,” the release states.

Criss earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Norwich University.

As a Supervisor he obtained the California State Association of Counties Institute Fellows. Criss also served as a Legislative Aide to Oregon State Senator Doug Whitsett in 2010. Criss is a graduate of Leadership Siskiyou County.

Criss’s priorities remain representing his entire district, which stretches the length of eastern Siskiyou County from McCloud to Dorris; prioritizing and funding essential services; standing up for the farming and ranching community; supporting economic growth; and promoting cost efficient preventative programs.

In McCloud Criss initially organized local and county resources in efforts to fill the gaps when the Family/Community Resource Center closed. It’s a partnership that is bearing fruit resulting last year in a social services fair and a new resource model being developed, the release states.

Criss recently met with top administration officials in Washington D.C. lobbying them for support of Siskiyou County Agriculture, including the Klamath and Tulelake Basin Agriculture.

In Butte Valley, Criss connected the school district with county probation, resulting in an effective partnership dealing with school truancy and support for the youth and their families.

In 2014, when the City of Montague faced having its water shut off, Criss organized the meetings with the city, irrigation district and state officials in an effort for a speedy fix as time was short, according to the release.

“Thanks to the efforts of many, many people that speedy fix is still in place helping the city and the agricultural community,” he said.