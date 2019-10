Theft report, animal control calls, trespassing

7:23 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:46 Animal Control

Occurred at Kern St/Second St. Male, Black and Brown, Rottweiler,

Female, Black and Brown, Rottweiler. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Pizza Hut on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:35 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

11:03 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:50 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:04 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Olive Av/Oak St, South Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:00 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Field, E. Cedar St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:54 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:33 Trespassing

Occurred at Personal Styles on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

3:34 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:45 Animal Control

Occurred at Woodlawn Av/A St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:24 False Alarms

Occurred on Second St. Disposition: False Alarm.

6:03 Found Property Repor

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:57 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:11 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:19 Civil Matter

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

9:42 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:23 Theft under $50

Occurred on Church St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:41 Found Property Report

Occurred at Subway Sandwich on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:51 False Alarms

Occurred at Pioneer Mercantile on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Brandon Av, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:54 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Original Hacienda Grill, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:21 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:02 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.