What about women? Well, what about them, except to say that as women are locked in that same mysterious equation in the nexus of the flex and fusion of life and sexuality as men are, it is no wonder that men are so blundering when compared to women, men being so besotted with boisterous and fanatical credulity advancing their notorious fantasies of women that they have to deify their sexuality in order to dodge the essential gift of women, which is love and the inviolable and sacred gift of conception and the giving of birth.

Pornography is the crux mirroring this male perversion, a cataleptic fervor of adolescent daydreams in amatory postures that fixate the manly brain with clamorous fields of invincible stallions pursuing all the wild mares running across the vast plains of their bereft tomorrows in order to escape the monogamous, deadly repeated sameness of their arid inventions, thus allowing a crippling of the poor male ego with a virility in jeopardy of becoming a chimera that only women can repair, if and when they will.

It is justice indeed, and one uses the word without reserve, because historically women have never been recognized as having the same moral and intellectual abilities and strengths of courage and conviction and purpose that men are deemed to have. Until that changes men will remain the little boys they pretend not to be the world over.

Kae Quante

Montague