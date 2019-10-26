Dunsmuir High School crowned Carlos Flores and Naomi Johnson their Homecoming king and queen Friday night before the start of Tigers’ game against the McCloud Loggers.

Stephen Michael Durate, Isacc Day Williams and Maia Wilson were the other members of the Homecoming royalty court.

Flores is the student body president this year and has played football and basketball for three seasons. He also worked on the yearbook committee and has been involved in the drama department at DHS.

In statements read during the ceremony, Flores said his favorite things to do outside of school is “chilling with friends or going to the park.”

After graduating from Dunsmuir High, Flores plans to attend film school.

When asked what phrase/quote best represents him, Flores said it would be “No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile,” aid quote said by Mac Miller

Johnson is senior class president and has played volleyball for two years for the Tigers.

Johnson said that her favorite hobbies and things to do outside of school “are playing volleyball, longboarding, playing piano, and singing and dancing with my little sister Livia.”

After high school, Johnson plans to attend College of the Siskiyous in Weed for two years and transfer to Chico State and enroll in their teaching credential program. Her long term goal is to become a teacher.

Her favorite memory at DHS was “beating Happy Camp back to back this volleyball season. It was wild.”

She said that the phrase or quote that best represents her is, “Be humble in your confidence yet courageous in your character,” said by Melanie Koulouris.