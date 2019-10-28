Musicians to perform at Fresno State next

The Taft Union High School band and drumline won first place in its division at the recent The Frontier Drumline Competition. Other bands at the competition included:

Bakersfield High School, North High School, Burroughs High School, Shafter High School, Foothill High School, and East Bakersfield High School.

This years band show is called Jack and the Beanstalk and features Elijah Johnston as Jack, Zain Bravo as the giant and Raygan Wescott as the goose.

Next Saturday, the TUHS band and drumline will be performing at Fresno State.