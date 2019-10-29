This month’s meeting will be on Thursday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. The quilt guild is honored to have a guest quilter, Kelly McDonald, from the Panamint Springs Chapter Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Kelly is a member of the local Ridgecrest chapter. She will be the speaker at our November 7 meeting of the Hi Desert Quilt Guild.

The DAR is a women’s service organization where members are descended from a patriot of the American Revolution. They are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. As of just recently, a million women have become members since its beginning in 1890. Kelly has been a member for almost 10 years. The DAR has a museum in Washington D.C. that collects American artifacts and has a great display of early American quilts. The title of the presentation is, "Masterpiece Quilts in the DAR Museum, an overview of the masterpiece quilts in the museum’s collection and the women who made them."

Our meeting will be held at the USO building at 6:30 pm on the 7th of November. The public is welcome. There is a $5.00 entrance fee for Non-HDQG members.