Five months after the incident, Kern County Coroner has ruled the May 26 death of Luis Quintero a homicide.

Quintero was killed during an altercation at Triple T’s Tavern at 1:50 a.m. on May 26 after he stepped outside the bar, according to the coroner’s report.

Another man had punched him in the head, leading to head trauma. According to a May Ridgecrest Police Department news release, Officer Joshua Beard was on duty at the time when he saw the incident. The suspect who allegedly punched Quintero ran northbound from the Triple T’s parking lot but was eventually detained by officers.

The suspect was later identified as Ridgecrest resident Richard Castleberry.

Quintero was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the coroner’s report, a number of contributing factors in addition to the trauma led to Quintero’s death, including “Hypertensive Heart Disease; Cocaine and Ethanol Intoxication; and Obesity.”

Castleberry was initially into Kern County Jail in Mojave. He faces charges of first degree murder and remains in custody under a $1 million bail. His next court hearing is Dec. 12 at the Kern County Superior Court Metro Division, 1415 Truxton Ave., in Bakersfield.

Castleberry also has a list of prior felony offenses, according to court records.