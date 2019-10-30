House searched after loud music call

Kern County Sheriff's deputies from the Taft substation made a large drug bust in Maricopa.

Deputies were responding to check out a report of loud music in Maricopa ended up seizing an estimated 500 pounds of cannabis last week.

When deputies arrived at the house in the 500 block of Olive St on Oct. 23, they saw a woman run into the house.

Deputies conducted a probation search of the house and located approximately the processed marijuana.

The owner of the home was not inside and is currently at large, the KCSO said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.