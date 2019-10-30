Since 2005, French has applied her steady hand and artist’s eye to the art of gourd decorating. French is known for creating very intricate patterns and images on gourds that she grows herself or purchases. The gourds she uses are hard-shell gourds; once dried they are essentially soft wood that can last forever.

Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones will host Joan French and her “glorified gourds” at the Nov. 1 First Friday Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. French was a longtime Scott Valley resident and member of Marble Rim Gallery before moving to Weed in 2016.

Joan’s interest in art began at an early age. She majored in fine art and oil painting in college which lead to an early career as a freelance commercial artist specializing in typography, magazine layout and design and lithography. Later, she and her husband, Jerry French, started a successful printing business in San Francisco. They retired to Scott Valley in 1996.

Since 2005, French has applied her steady hand and artist’s eye to the art of gourd decorating. French is known for creating very intricate patterns and images on gourds that she grows herself or purchases. The gourds she uses are hard-shell gourds; once dried they are essentially soft wood that can last forever. French begins by drawing a pattern on the gourd, then using a fine-tipped wood burner, she etches thin lines to define the pattern. Sometimes the pattern is influenced by the shape of the gourd, but not always. After the outlines are complete, she uses vivid ink dyes and fine brushes to add color. Her designs range from whimsical to “Wow!”

French has been exhibiting her work at galleries and art fairs for more than 10 years. She also teaches classes that cover everything from how to grow and prep the gourds to choosing the right tools to match skill and interest level. French enjoys every aspect of the art, especially deciding just what each gourd will become.

“The challenge is to let the gourd's unique shape and mottling determine the outcome,” said French. “Sometimes they suggest birds and animals; other times they become a blank canvas where your imagination can soar.”

Marble Rim Gallery is cooperative gallery and a partner in the arts with Scott Valley Theater Company. First Friday events offer a special opportunity to talk with artists in a relaxed social setting, according to a press release. The event is free to the public and refreshments will be provided.

French's exhibit will be in place for one week.

The gallery is located at 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones. Phone (530) 468-5442 or visit Marblerimgallery.org for more information.