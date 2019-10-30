All these years we’ve been led to believe the County Supervisors run this county. Obviously not.

This past Wednesday’s SDN featured a color photo of community leaders from around Siskiyou County at the Siskiyou Revitalization Network meeting focusing on highlighting the outdoors for visitors.

Siskiyou Revitalization Network? I thought the Siskiyou County Economic Development Council was running the show on getting visitors here. Course, if you do some research, you will find that many on the Network, called “Community Builders,” are also on the staff of the Economic Development Council.

This is the headline of the article: “Siskiyou County’s focus is on tourism.” In January 2019, Siskiyou Revitalization Network created “my town itineraries” for every town and city in Siskiyou County.

Hmm. Who gave them authority to speak for all of us?

What a joke of a resume job title: “Community Builder.” It’s easy to make big plans with someone else’s money.

These are the same folks who lecture us about sustainability this and sustainability that; however, in the past two years, what these so-called Community Builders have managed to do in Etna is tear apart the very fabric of community by taking a perfectly fine for-and-of-the-people-town, whose businesses for decades have served the needs of and sustained the townspeople, only to begin fast-tracking the town into a for-tourists-wannabe destination place. What they have not figured into the equation is just how much tourism is truly sustainable for a small town.

AirBnBs are springing up in Etna and all over the valley. If you look at the photos of the little houses re-done interiors, they are all in the style of quick-profit touristy decor, with “essential amenities” that people can’t seem to leave home without, thereby requiring every where they go. Even the sense of what it means to live in a neighborhood is going by the wayside.

Etna is quickly becoming a hybrid. Enough of the old remains to spoil the affect of a new tourist mecca. It is becoming a city that is neither one thing nor the other. And that is becoming the fate not only of many of these small rural towns, but of the countryside as well.

This, from Wednesday’s article, seems to spell out their business plan: “As Tahoe is getting more crowded, Siskiyou County has less traffic and more affordability. There is fishing, caving, hiking and skiing in the different regions of the county.”

Don’t be fooled, it is all in the name of money. And the saddest part is, when this latest debt-credit financial bubble breaks, as they have every so many years, it is we who will be left with the remnants of what the Community Builders have foisted upon us.

Che’usa Wend

Etna