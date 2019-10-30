Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, in the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor! Do you have your costume and treats all ready for Halloween? My three boys are now grown, but I have fond memories of the days when I would herd my little ghosts, pirates, or space creatures along the streets of Etna, stopping at all the homes decorated with cobwebs and the welcoming grins of glowing jack-o-lanterns on the front porches. When we returned home, the boys would gleefully empty out their bulging treat bags to compare their “loot” and do some quick trading with one another before bedtime. Then it was time to put away the costumes for another year, scrub off the makeup, and tuck three sweet, fresh-faced little boys into bed, where visions of candy corn would dance in their dreams. Once they were sleeping soundly, I would tiptoe into their room, quiet as the ghost of a mouse, and shamelessly ransack their bags of candy in search of the miniature Snickers bars that I craved.

By the way, why is it that those dinky mini bars of chocolate are described as “fun size”? Don’t you think that a truly “fun size” Snickers bar would have the dimensions of a Chevy Suburban? But speaking of fun, after making your trick-or-treat rounds with your kids on Thursday, October 31, head over to Main Street in Etna, where Etna PAL is hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat” celebration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In addition to getting candy and treats out of the trunks of cars ( ... a prelude to eating candy out of our socks at Christmas, I suppose …), you can visit the PAL haunted house, and the hay maze set up by Paystreak on Diggles Street. Shops all along Main Street will also be open for the evening.

The fun continues just a couple of days later, with a plethora of activities on Saturday, Nov. 2. The annual Veterans’ Day parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Etna. Come out to honor our veterans, as well as show support for community members currently serving in the military. That same evening you may have to choose between two delightful events. There will be a Haunted House at the Callahan Community Center, which is a fundraiser for the Fort Jones Farm School and the Callahan Community Center. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a macaroni dinner, silent auction, raffle, and games. Meanwhile, the annual Cowboy Poetry show takes place at 7 p.m. in Etna at the historic Avery Theater, with recitations from a variety of talented local folks and music by the Wednesday Night Band. Tickets for this event are $12 in advance (available at Mechanics Bank, Wildwood Crossing, the Gifted Horse, or in Yreka at Bella Artworks and Nature’s Kitchen), or $15 at the door. Funds raised through the performance will go to benefit the Valley Oaks Seniors and the Avery Theater. For more information about the evening of Cowboy Poetry, you can call Judy Crook at (530) 598-9151.

After all that fun and excitement throughout the day and evening on Saturday, wouldn’t it be great to get to sleep in just a little bit longer on Sunday morning? Well ... you can! This Sunday, Nov. 3, we will once again “fall back” into Standard Time, leaving behind all those months in which we so diligently saved daylight. So before you tumble into bed Saturday night, exhausted from the day’s activities, be sure to set your clocks one hour back.

Now we pause this column for a moment in order to take a brief quiz (because what is more fun than a test, right?). Here is the question: “What activity fulfills all of the following criteria: (a) it is your duty as a citizen, (b) it contributes to the future of this community and region, and (c) it is simple to do and takes very little of your time?” No doubt many of you are now frantically waving your hands in the air, eager to be called on for the answer. For those who are shouting out, “I know, I know – it’s paying your state and federal taxes!” I commend your enthusiasm but must tell you that is not the response I am looking for. Wait, did I hear someone say, “Voting?” Yes, indeed, that is the correct answer! This Tuesday, Nov. 5 you will have the opportunity to cast your ballot for either Elizabeth Betancourt or Megan Dahle, who are candidates to be our representative in the State Assembly District 1. So if you have not already voted by mail, please do so in person on Tuesday at your local precinct, where the polls will be open all day. Remember, voting is not only a precious privilege and a fundamental element of democracy, it is also our civic responsibility.

Have a great week, neighbor!