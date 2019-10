Missing juvenile, domestic violence, vandalism

7:10 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:25 Animal Control

Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:38 Animal Control

Occurred at Artz Westside Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:01 Animal Control

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

8:20 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:39 Trespassing

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

9:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:21 Trespassing

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:38 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Fifth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:42 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:16 Animal Control

Occurred on Pilgrim Av. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:32 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

11:55 Trespassing

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.

12:03 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

12:13 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Completed.

1:29 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Tenth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:36 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at West Kern Water District on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:08 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:39 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:11 Theft under $50

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:18 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:39 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:21 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Calvin St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

10:20 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:27 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:27 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:42 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Kern St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:05 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Third St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

3:10 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Cadet Rd. Face down. boots. jeans. blk sweater. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:09 Missing Juvenile

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.