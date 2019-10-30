Fire jumps across the highway near Elk Hills entrance

A wind-driven brush fire burned on both sides of Highway 119 in Elk Hills Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closer of the Highway for a time. The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. on the east side of the road but strong winds blew embers across the highway.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to halt the spread of the flames with fire equipment and firefighters working from both sides of the road.

The highway was shut down for more than an hour before it was opened to one-way traffic about 4:30 p.m.

Three engines and five patrols responded to the fire.

The fire on the westside was held to the side of one hill, but several acres burned on the east side.

The fire burned on a windy, dusty day.

Two more small fires were quickly contained a couple of miles west of the Highway 119 fire. The smaller fires broke out west of Elk Hills road and north of skyline road just before 2 p.m.

The wind and dust forced Taft College to cancel a planned men's soccer game due to air quality issues.







