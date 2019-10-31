Inspired by a collection of vintage citrus labels, some of which will be on display Friday, curator Steve Mains will introduce viewers to the art that persuaded customers that California was the land of prosperity and citrus was the pathway to health and happiness, according to a Liberty Arts press release.

Liberty Arts in Yreka will present a new exhibition celebrating illustrators and the graphic arts this Friday, Nov. 1. The Art of Persuasion features the work of local artists Mimi Bailey, Dwight Cushman and Shery Larson, ranging from original fashion illustrations for the Sacramento Bee, to the new Devil’s Tell whiskey label for Denny Bar.

Contemporary paintings by illustrators Joel Anderson, Kai Carpenter and Dennis Ziemienski reflect the art styles seen throughout 1900-1950 with an influence of the Works Progress Administration. This period included persuading Americans to travel to the great outdoors as advertised by the automobile and railroad industries, and later influenced by the art boom of the depression, Liberty Arts said.

In acknowledgement that the techniques and tools of the illustrator have evolved, artists Peter and Maria Hoey will present poignant editorial work displaying the hard edge of digital illustration through a collection of editorial visuals from publications such as the Wall Street Journal and Boston Globe.

Admission is free to Friday’s opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Guitarist Rick Garrett will be performing in the gallery, located at 108 W. Miner Street in Yreka. The exhibition is made possible through funding from the California Arts Council, a California State Agency.